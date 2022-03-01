Кіберполіція створила криптогаманці для збору коштів на потреби боротьби з агресором

Зібрана криптовалюта піде на підтримку Нацполіції, Нацгвардії, Держприкордонслужби та ДСНС.
Ethereum 0x76136B4d578Df727B132053d9a392eeF202F9a80
Bitcoin
bc1qdcg86r4rcgf9s6y9nxtyl80xxz62sunw9nevzr
TRX
TMoeioXTNK1xowtuXFQxnFnf5ZLEJmu7y7
USDT
TMoeioXTNK1xowtuXFQxnFnf5ZLEJmu7y7
BNB
0x76136B4d578Df727B132053d9a392eeF202F9a80
Cyberpolice has created crypto wallet to raise funds to fight the aggressor.
The collected cryptocurrency will go to supporte National Police, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine:
